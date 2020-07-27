Martin Garrix performs phenomenal set at Tomorrowland Around The World

By Amy Martine 11

Over the weekend, the world was treated to an incredible selection of live performances at Tomorrowland‘s virtual event, Tomorrowland Around The World. Using 3D technology to build an entire world from scratch, Tomorrowland truly set the bar for digital events, proving just how much is really possible. On the Sunday night, the virtual mainstage was closed out by none other than Dutch sensation Martin Garrix, who treated viewers to a breathtaking performance featuring many of his best-loved hits.

Undoubtedly one of the highlights of the weekend, this set compiled many of Garrix’s most iconic tracks alongside a plethora of new IDs. With a series of stellar mashups that kept the audience on their toes, this set is a true testament to the sheer energy that Martin Garrix brings to the stage every time he performs, even from a virtual perspective. Revisiting some of his earliest releases like his ‘Backlash‘ edit, ‘Tremor‘ with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and ‘Gold Skies‘ with DVBBS and Sander van Doorn, Garrix provided the perfect amount of nostalgia, while keeping the crowd guessing with newer material.

Some of the set’s most notable IDs allegedly hail from Garrix himself, as well as tracks from Dubvision, Julian Jordan, and Matisse & Sadko. With so many brand new IDs, this performance was truly a breath of fresh air, the perfect setting to unleash new music in spite of the pandemic. It is speculated that some of these tracks will be released very soon, and fans will definitely be on the edge of their seats until then.

Tomorrowland sets will be relivable for ticketholders from 29th July, check out the tracklist for Martin Garrix’s set here.

Image credit: Martin Garrix via Facebook