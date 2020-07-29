Martin Garrix & Third Party collaboration ‘Lions in the Wild’ turns 4 years old

By Jake Gable 4

They’re two of the biggest acts in world music right now, and four years ago, Third Party and Martin Garrix joined forces. We are, of course, referring to the ultimate prog anthem ‘Lions In The Wild’, which was unleashed on this day in 2016. Made up of UK pair Jonnie Macaire and Harry Bass, Third Party have grown meteorically in the past few years. From supporting Swedish House Mafia at their Alexandra Palace and Miami shows in 2011, the duo released hits on SIZE Records, including Steve Angello collaboration ‘Lights’, before branching out to form their own Release Records label.

Since launching Release, the duo have spawned two studio albums (‘HOPE‘ and ‘TOGETHER‘), taking their iconic Release showcase evenings to venues such as Amsterdam Dance Event and London’s Ministry of Sound club.

Martin Garrix, meanwhile, continues to go from strength to strength as the number #1 DJ in the world, gaining the crown for 3 years in a row in the DJ Mag Top 100 poll between 2016, 2017, and 2018. Since being usurped for the title by Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike last year, Martin Garrix was most recently spotted amazing ravers all around the globe with his set at the Tomorrowland virtual festival. With the real physical event unable to go ahead this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival used a green screen to project a fake crowd onto the screen, whilst acts such as Garrix performed their biggest hits and displayed their showmanship by speaking to the ‘audience’ via the mic. The event, which sold tickets to viewers who wanted to pay to tune in, also had performances from the likes of Don Diablo, Eric Prydz, Oliver Heldens and many more.

You can relive this slice of euphoria below as these three European lions joined together to go crazy in the wild!