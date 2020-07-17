Bleu Clair & Ytram – Make You Mine (feat. RA)

By Pol Torà 3

Last month, Martin Garrix premiered his debut track as Ytram on the Episode 303 of his radio show, and announced its release for this month of July. It would be a collaboration with the talented, fast rising Indonesian DJ and producer Bleu Clair, and the singer RA. Now, three weeks after the premiere, we are happy to say the wait is finally over as ‘Make You Mine‘ is out now on STMPD RCRDS.

Martin Garrix presented his side project alias Ytram three years ago playing a very special set at his very own STMPD Stage at Tomorrowland 2017. He played all sorts of deep and tech house music that fans loved and enjoyed, making an impact in the electronic music community. Very few would imagine that it would take three years exactly to hear the first song from the Dutchman under his Ytram alias, but the wait is all worth it as this track is all we could ask for.

The song is a groovy tech house hit that is perfect material on both the commercial and festival scene. The amazingly emotional vocals provided by RA bring that radio-friendly touch, while the perfect production behind by Ytram and Bleu Clair give that crazy energy that you would love in any festival or nightclub: a very complete song with a lot of potential in general terms.

What we can outline from the track apart from the already known talents and abilities from Martin Garrix, is the participation of Bleu Clair. After dropping ‘Need U‘ – his first track with STMPD a couple of months ago – the 25-year old artist is coming stronger than ever with this powerful track. Following up the release, he said the following:

Can’t express how ecstatic and overwhelmed I am to have been given a chance to collaborate with @martingarrix for his alter ego @ytramproject , something I had never once anticipated. I couldn’t be more grateful for my family, friends and all of you who have been so generous with the support you’ve given me. Make You Mine feat. @cantfindra is out now everywhere

