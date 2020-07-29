Mat Zo shares upcoming tracklist for ‘Illusion Of Depth’ album and releases first single

By Alshaan Kassam 3

Grammy-nominated producer Mat Zo shown no signs of slowing down since the very beginning of his career. From releasing Anjunabeats classics such as ‘The Lost’ and his most recent ‘Love Songs,’ Mat Zo is truly one of a kind in the music industry. Making his return home to Anjunabeats, Mat Zo has announced his new album Illusion of Depth to be released in October and has shared his first new single “Problems” featuring stunning vocals from Olan to lose full control of time with this one.

While the upcoming album introduces Atlanta-based Olan, a singer, and producer that he has worked with for a number of years, Mat Zo and Olan throw it back to the old school rave culture with the release of this new single. As Matt Zo states:

“A big part of the conception of the album came from working with Olan. She’s a highly skilled singer, songwriter, and producer and we’ve known each other for years. We had been in the studio working on a bunch of material before this, and that helped us grow a common musical identity. When it came to writing this album we were already comfortable with each other.”

Easily a single we can both dance and sing along to, this is just a taste of what we can expect on the upcoming album which features 8 tracks showcasing his different styles. From trance, warehouse techno, and even some solid drum & bass, this highly anticipated album is about to rock our world. Unifying several genres into one undoubtedly forward-thinking album, Matt Zo shares:

“I started working on Illusion of Depth because I wanted to make a body of work that was cohesive. I’m usually known for being all over the place, but I wanted to make an album that had unifying qualities. In this case, partly it’s the tempo. Everything on the album is in the 124-128 bpm range, but within that constraint, I still managed to be all over the place stylistically. There’s also a lot more live/non-digital elements on this album than my previous work. I was getting really tired of how clean everything is in this corner of dance music. Above all else, I wanted to make an album with grit, texture, and attitude. I wanted to make a fuck you statement to the safe, sugary, fluffy world of a post-EDM trance”

Listen to the vibrant single from Mat Zo and view the full album tracklist below.

Tracklist:

I Media Res

Love Songs

The Next Chapter feat. GQ

Problems feat. Olan

Bruxism

Fly While You’re Still Free

Petrushka

Dangerous Feeling

Colours feat. Olan

Paralysis fat. Olan

Begin Again

Photo Credits: Mat Zo Official Facebook page