Moby’s ‘My Only Love’ gets the remix treatment from Tale Of Us and ANYMA: Listen

By Harrison Watson 1

Berlin-based duo Tale Of Us, and new Afterlife artist ANYMA, have joined forces to craft a masterful trance remix of Moby’s track, ‘My Only Love’. The American music icon released the original version in May earlier this year, and with the release of the new trance remix, it opens the track up to a new audience and gives it the festival treatment, ready for the return of events.

Incorporating just enough elements of the original to retain the emotion it encapsulated, the track still feels as euphoric and heartfelt as ever. With the addition of a panned lead synth and rolling bass line, coupled with energetic drums, the remix delivers a unique spin on the original, perfectly suited for the dance floor when events return.

A remix of artists of this caliber is not to be missed, especially for any trance fan. With 100% of profits going to animal and human rights charities, as Moby has done for the past 10 years on all his ventures, including mobygratis, Circle V, and his restaurants and albums, it’s as important as ever to support Moby’s releases. Stream Moby – ‘My Only Love (Tale Of Us & ANYMA Remix)’ below.

Image Credit: Moby (Jonathan Nesvadba) / Tale Of Us (Press via Insomniac)