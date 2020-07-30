Or Shalom drops a massive tech-house remix of Roddy Ricch’s “The Box”

By Lakshay Bhagtani 7

The electronic music scene in Israel has developed quite rapidly in the past few years, where artists like Or Shalom have had a huge role to play through their awe-inspiring productions and live acts. Having started out with his DJing career at the age of 15, the Tel-Aviv based artist has gained quite some recognition through his hip-hop and house tunes. Stepping up to the occasion once again, he has just dropped an epic tech-house inspired hip-hop remix of Roddy Ricch’s track “The Box.”

His latest remixes that typically consist of a delightful combination of tech-house sounds and hip-hop do a great job defining Or Shalom as a producer. Having served the industry as an energetic performer, he usually looks forward to producing tracks that pump up the energy levels at raves & festivals while generating hype and excitement. Throughout his career, he has had the motto – “Always let the crowd wanting more” which has led to an insane amount of success for him in Israel.

With the groovy basslines, hip-hop based breakdowns, and a drop inspired by funky stabs & vocals shots, Or Shalom’s remix of “The Box’ is set to delight a lot of tech-house lovers out there. Don’t forget to check it out here.

Image Credits – Or Shalom (via Instagram)