ParookaVille completes LIVE from the City lineup for livestream event

By Ellie Mullins 2

Since ParookaVille had to halt plans on its 2020 event – which was due to be a spectacular edition and one of their biggest yet – they have been looking for solutions to still entertain their loyal fans, and they’re diving straight into the livestream world. Right now, livestreams are the best thing to happen to the online music world, and it’s a great way to connect the entire globe and make viewers not feel so lonely stuck at home right now. This year, ParookaVille will be going digital and they’ve created a mini version of the crazy town that they create in Germany each year.

On July 17 and 18, two days of non-stop music and festivities from 7PM until 12AM (on Friday) and 6PM until 1AM (on Saturday) CEST will take place and they’ve finally revealed the full lineup of spectacular artists. David Puentez kicks off proceedings on Friday for an epic set of banger after banger, followed by Tujamo and then Topic and Felix Jaehn to close things down. Showing that they’re not taking any half measures, the Friday lineup is a brilliant segway into Saturday night’s party.

On Saturday, prepare to be astounded as they open it up with the best of ParookaVille from 2015 to 2019 before starting off the sets with Lari Luke. Alle Farben takes the second spot before we turn things up a notch and Fedde Le Grand brings the house vibes before W&W go absolutely crazy with energy. Ending things for this year, well-loved hardstyle legend Brennan Heart is sure to finish on an extremely strong point as he brings the roof down with his signature style.

We’re sure everyone can agree that this is going to be one of the most epic livestream events that has happened this year so far, and you can join in on the fun below by visiting their YouTube channel.

Image credit: ParookaVille