Paul Kalkbrenner releases ethereal new track ‘Parachute’

By Ryan Ford 2

Ahead of his performance for Tomorrowland Around The World this weekend, Paul Kalkbrenner has dropped his authentic new vocal track ‘Parachute’. As his first official single of 2020, the German music producer has strayed away from his typical, driving techno sound with his new release ‘Parachute’ out under B1 Recordings. Reimagining his production techniques, Paul has combined intricate melodies and mesmerising vocals as they remain the focal point of this incredible new release. The single plays as a stark contrast to his 5-track ‘Speak Up EP’ released back in June, which saw him head down a slightly heavier techno route, typical of the thriving Berlin scene he is so commonly associated with.

Following the lockdown, its good to hear even more Kalkbrenner music coming our way as we can only imagine how long he might have been restricted to his studio this year. However, the 43-year old is set for an exciting weekend and possibly the highlight of his year as you’ll be able to catch him on the mainstage with Tomorrowland Around The World this weekend. He is scheduled to perform a unique live set after Katy Perry between 22:00 and 23:00 CEST.

Before then, be sure to check out the infectious new Paul Kalkbrenner tune, ‘Parachute’ below!

Image Credit: Paul Kalkbrenner Facebook