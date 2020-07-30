Paul van Dyk releases lead single from upcoming ‘Guiding Light’ album

By Harrison Watson

After announcing the 28th of August as the updated release date of trance royalty Paul van Dyk’s tenth studio album, ‘Guiding Light’, the German DJ and producer has dropped the lead single of the album. Featuring the same name as the album, ‘Guiding Light’ is a track that sets our expectations high for the rest of the record.

Featuring an energetic bass, heavenly melodies and the ethereal voice of Sue McLaren, ‘Guiding Light’ was certainly worth the wait.

The album was originally slated for release earlier this year, but due to COVID-19, the dance-centric album was postponed, and was replaced with his ‘Escape Reality’ project, a nostalgic rework EP instead. Commenting on this EP, Dyk explained;

“It quickly became apparent that putting out an album designed for the dance floor in a largely club-less world would not be right. So focusing on music-making and a release whose function is now more intimate made a lot of sense.”

But as the world is now coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, and dance floors are slowly starting to reopen, there has never been a better time to resume the release calendar. Pre-save the album here, or listen to ‘Guiding Light’ by Paul van Dyk and Sue McLaren below.

Image Credit: Paul van Dyk’s Facebook