Pepsi Silesia Beats set to host second edition

Following a more than successful first edition, event company Pepsi Silesia Beats is set to host its second ever edition. Teaming up with Pepsi, Stadion Śląski and PMG Group, their aim is to present a music festival which has never been seen before in Europe. Wanting to be unique in every sense of the word, their first ever edition was a smash hit and it proved that they have well and truly earned their spot in the entertainment world. With three editions planned (the first of which was in June and the next ones which will happen this month and August), each lineup for each edition is nothing short of spectacular.

Hosted in the massive stadium sized football pitch of Stadion Śląski in Poland, each DJ will put their heart and soul into their performances and will entertain fans who will tune into the livestream from all corners of the world. Setting up an impressive stage for the DJs complete with pyrotechnics to make them feel more at home, the second edition will be even bigger than the first which saw them gain 800,000 views across all of their channels. Set to join the lineup of the second edition is no other than Sikdope. Sikdope has seen his music gain support from the likes of Tiësto (who has also collaborated with him), Spinnin’ Records and more and is a prolific name within the industry.

Below, you can find the lineup and more details. Get ready to join in on the event for what’s going to be a huge party that you really don’t want to miss! To get ready, you can watch the aftermovie here.

Już za 3 DNI podzielimy murawę Stadion Śląski na 4 dj'skie areny! 💙Zobaczycie losowanie kolejności występów, tuż przed… Posted by Pepsi Silesia Beats on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Image credit: Pepsi Silesia Beats Facebook page