List of plugins currently used by Skrillex

Skrillex is without a doubt one of the greatest music producers of all time. We won’t lie if we say that thanks to him millions of people have known dubstep. Albums ‘Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites’ (2011), ‘Bangarang’ (2012), and ‘Skrillex And Diplo Presents Jack Ü’ (2015) gave him eight Grammy awards, three of them in “Best Dance/Electronica Album” category. For thousands of producers – both beginners and world success aliases – he’s the biggest inspiration and role model in terms of making music. We believe that each of you once wondered what kind of DAW and VST plugins were used to create such legendary productions as ‘Kyoto’, ‘Bangarang’ or ‘Make It Bum Dem’. He is working on Ableton Live and in the list below you will find five of the best VST plugins currently used by Skrillex!

The best five VST plugins using by Skrillex:

1. Ohmicide:Melohman

2. Native Instruments Massive

3. iZotope Insight

4. Sugar Bytes CYCLOP

5. Native Instruments FM8

Ohmicide:Melohman ~ $134 / €99

This VST plugin by Ohm Force takes the concept of multi-band distortion further. It is organized around up to four frequency bands, each of them coming with their own Noise Gate, Dynamic, Distortion, Feedback Generator and all mixing abilities with just a twist of pre- and post-processing.

“It’s an absolutely crazy multiband distortion, compression, EQ and filter, which pretty much lets you do anything.” – Skrillex

Trailer:

Native Instruments Massive – €149.00

The synth that defined bass music. MASSIVE is a sonic monster – the ultimate synth for basses and leads. The virtual-analog concept belies the contemporary, cutting-edge sound it generates. Clearly laid out and easy to use, it gives you earth-shuddering sounds from the very first note. Also, you can check out this course about Massive which will help you in making the most out of this powerhouse. In addition to that here’s a link to some presets.

See MASSIVE in action here:

iZotope Insight – $199.00

With a complete set of meters to analyze any session, Insight offers valuable perspective on any aspect of your mix, including loudness, intelligibility, spectral balance, and more. This is a complete audio analysis package, with fully customizable and scalable level meters, loudness meters, 2D and 3D spectrogram, spectrum analyzer, and both a stereo vectorscope and surround scope.

Skrillex showing iZotope Insight in ‘Mumbai Power’ & ‘Fuji Opener’ tracks on YouTube:

Sugar Bytes CYCLOP – €99.00

Cyclop is packed with tools for the bass of the future and beyond. Wobble Knob, FX Sequencer and a hilariously versatile sound engine will give you endless joy. This VST plugin derives its power from the two sound generators. Spectral, digital, fat analog or use your own samples as a wavetable. These beasts do one thing very well: delivering cutting-edge digital madness at the low end of the frequency spectrum. Recommended by such producers as Modeselektor, Boys Noize and of course Skrillex.

Watch trailer:

Native Instruments FM8 – €149.00

A central aspect of FM8 is usability. FM8 offers an unprecedented range of features and effects. The classic crystalline bells and keys are perfect for creating melodic and percussive sounds of the highest quality. The FM8 library contains over 1200 expertly-designed presets. Rich and detailed, they exemplify the strengths of FM synthesis, from dynamic digital pianos to bright, bold brass.

“My best monster bass sounds have come from FM8. People think they all come from Massive, but most of the ones that kids online are trying to recreate in Massive are actually from FM8.” – Skrillex

Watch the latest instructional tutorial for Native Instruments FM8:

Here are some amazing presets for FM8 that might help you achieve a similar sound.

Skrillex also utilizes some of these plugins in his music production:

Tone2 Gladiator 2 – $169.00 / €149.00

Native Instruments Kontakt – €399.00

FabFilter Pro-Q 3 – €149.00

Native Instruments Reaktor – €199.00

iZotope Trash – $99.00

