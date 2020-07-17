Porter Robinson reveals further plans for Nuture

By Harrison Watson 6

Since his virtual event Secret Sky two months ago, Porter Robinson has been very quiet, and has been especially close-lipped about his upcoming album ‘Nurture’ since it’s announcement in January this year. But yesterday, Robinson sent fans into a frenzy when he tweeted earlier this week that;

“Nurture was on pause for a bit, but stuff will start happening again tomorrow (on my bday ) ^^”

This tweet had fans speculating an album announcement or the release of his anticipated track ‘Look At The Sky’, which was debuted in his Secret Sky set.

Revealed in a tweet earlier today, the announcement was neither an album date nor a single, but came in the form of a remix of his beloved track, ‘Get your Wish’. Whilst for some fans the news may not quite carrying the same excitement that more original music might, there is no denying that it is good to see Robinson active again.

But we also cannot discount the remix by genre-defying American group Anamanaguchi. The track reworks the original, increasing the tempo, incorporating an 8-bit vibe, and implementing a blood-pumping drum pattern. The remix is unique to say the least, and is sure to quench the thirst for more Porter Robinson music.

Whilst we wait on a ‘Nurture’ announcement and the upcoming ‘Look At The Sky’, be sure to stream Porter Robinson, ‘Get your Wish (Anamanaguchi Remix)’ below.

Image credit: Rukes.com