Reddit unveils the top 100 dance albums of the last decade voted by users

By Ellie Mullins 2

The users of the r/electronicmusic subreddit have spoken, and they’ve voted on a list that has ranked the top 100 dance albums from the last decade into one comprehensive list. Although the list is purely opinion and based off what Reddit users have voted for, it’s a pretty good list filled with some of the most essential albums of all time, so let’s dive straight into it.

As we can see from the image above, there’s quite a variety of genres mixed into here from multiple artists (not all of them being DJs). Reflecting a variety of tastes, this covers a broad spectrum from dubstep to progressive house and drum and bass to pop and beyond. Interestingly, there’s some artists with more than one album on here. Flume features three times with albums ‘Flume’, ‘Skin’ and recent mixtape ‘Hi This Is Flume’. Duo ODESZA also feature three times with ‘Summer’s Gone’, ‘In Return’ and ‘A Moment Apart’. Tycho has albums ‘Dive’, ‘Awake’ and ‘Epoch’ on there too. There’s many others featuring multiple times including Madeon, Nero, RL Grime, Rüfüs Du Sol and more.

Artists such as Sophie, Thom Yorke, Purity Ring, MGMT and others lead the way for the more alternative side of the electronic scene showcasing a large range of diversity within this list. The Reddit users did well in showing off the variety that the electronic scene holds (pictured below: a text list of all the albums featured).

You can view the order of the albums by clicking on the r/electronicmusic post here, and don’t forget to check out the rest of the electronic Reddit community for more content like that. This isn’t the first time they’ve done user voted polls, with them also doing their own Top 100 poll in which they awarded Martin Garrix the number one spot back in 2018.

Image credit: Reddit/r/electronicmusic