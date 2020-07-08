Revealed Recordings set for a 360° live stream on their 10th Anniversary

Hardwell’s record label Revealed Recordings has by-far been one of the top imprints in the electronic music industry for nearly a decade now. Having released tracks from top-notch artists like Tiësto, Dada Life, KSHMR, and the label-boss himself, the Revealed family has developed a fairly strong community that is felt even beyond the dance music industry. To mark their 10th Anniversary, the label has announced an incredible 360° live steam event set to take place in Amsterdam on 21st August.

As a part of the stream, the fans will get the exotic experience of watching the action live from any angle, thanks to the 360° state of the art live production setting. The event will take place from what is known as Amsterdam’s breathtaking ‘round’ church with an eye-catching copper dome, located in the city’s famed Singel. A lot of artists associated with the label are expected to deliver amazing sets throughout the day. However, it would be interesting to see whether Hardwell steps behind the decks for this auspicious occasion amidst his sabbatical from tours and live sets.

The cancelation of Ultra 2020 also meant the postponement of the 10-year anniversary celebration for Hardwell’s label Revealed Recordings which was earlier planned as a Radio stage takeover at the festival. Nevertheless, they have certainly made up for the setback through this huge live stream announcement.

In the meantime, check out the latest episode of Revealed Radio

