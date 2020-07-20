RMA – All Of My Love

By Jake Gable 1

With lockdown restrictions in many parts of the world now beginning to ease, a feeling of positivity is starting to engulf the dance music industry once again, and never more so than now, via the release of RMA‘s hot new banger, ‘All Of My Love’. Blessing the track with a vibrant build and frenetic melody, the track merges several sub-genres of electronic dance music to create a high-energy electro anthem.

The track follows a particularly hot recent streak for RMA, who has also released singles such as ‘Burn’, ‘Feeling Strange’ & most recently ‘Hands Up High’. This time sees RMA bring his A-game once more with ‘All Of My Love’ signing to 2Dutch Records, the imprint of Dutch boutique music group 2-Dutch who are part of joint venture with Amsterdam-based record company Armada Music. Together, the two major dance music entities have been continuing Showtek’s Skink label and bring a whole new imprint to the industry via 2-Dutch Records.

With 2-Dutch handling bookings for the likes of Florian Picasso, Stadiumx, and TV Noise, all the while taking up an artist management role for acts such as Jonas Aden, Brooks, Regilio, and Denza, the brand continues to rise, and with superb productions like ‘All Of My Love’ spearheading the charge, we can certainly see why! Already shaping up to be one of the biggest tracks of 2020 so far, RMA‘s feel-good electro-house anthem is out now, so don’t hesitate… Check it out below and whack this one in all your summer playlists!