SAGA Festival officially postponed until 2021

By Ellie Mullins 9

Due to originally take place in June until it was moved to September, SAGA Festival is the brand new brain child of Insomniac and ALDA, two of the biggest event companies in the entire world. Unfortunately, the debut of the exciting festival will have to wait until next year due to recent developments regarding the health and safety rules implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking place in Bucharest, Romania, in the picturesque location of Izvor Park, the festival organisers are still continuing to work on preparations for the first edition to ensure that it will blow all expectations out of the water in a historic way. Over three days, ticket holders will be treated to epic performances from some of the electronic and pop world’s biggest artists. Set to be the biggest party in Bucharest – and Romania as a whole – SAGA Festival promises state of the art pyrotechnics, visuals, stage designs, performances and beyond. An audio/visual treat for the senses beyond anything ever witnessed before, you simply don’t want to miss out on being a part of electronic festival history.

The original line-up had amazing treats such as Disclosure, Marshmello, Tiësto, Adam Beyer and more and the organisers are working tirelessly to stay as close to the original billing for next year as possible. Although some artist names may change, it will definitely be up to the high standards that ALDA and Insomniac set for themselves within their events (such as AMF, EDC Las vegas and more).

If you’ve already bought a pass for this year’s edition, it will be honoured for next year when the festival takes place June 4-6. Current ticket holders will receive an email with further instructions to request a refund or to use their ticket next year. If you want to be a part of history, grab your tickets here when they become available again soon.

Image credit: via SAGA Festival