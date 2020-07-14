Seven Lions, Last Heroes & HALIENE – Don’t Wanna Fall

By Alshaan Kassam 11

Seven Lions has become widely known as an artist who transcends musical boundaries in order to satisfy his creative vision. From releasing his five-track EP Find Another Way to throwing it down at music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival and Electric Daisy Carnival, this genre-defying producer really can do it all. Spreading those positive vibes is easy for Seven Lions as he has teamed up with Last Heroes and HALIENE for a breathtaking single “Don’t Wanna Fall.” Released at the perfect timing amidst the current COVID-19 crisis, for all those craving a little melodic-bass in their lives, this one is for you.

Drifting slowly into Seven Lions calming aura filled with uplifting instrumentals and electrifying chimes, HALIENE’s pacifying vocals lead listeners into a world of the unexpected. Reassuring their listeners that they will never fall for that certain someone again, Seven Lions classic melodic dubstep sound becomes apparent as a fury of high-tempo frequencies and lively instrumentals craft the perfect drop. With two amazing producers and a phenomenal vocalist in this single, fans are about to be amazed by the enhanced sound design provided by Seven Lions and Last Heroes to accompany the touching vocals from HALIENE. A dream come true to many, we can only hope for more collaborations from these talented artists in the future.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com