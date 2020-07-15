SM1LO – Counting Days (feat. Sara Ray)

By Ellie Mullins 10

Right now, the music world needs as many uplifting tracks as possible to lift up moods that have been brought down by the current state of the world. Melodic house is always a mood lifter, and New Jersey duo SM1LO know this to be a fact. With their music supported by the likes of Afrojack, Oliver Heldens, The Chainsmokers and many more, they’ve earned a solid place within the dance music scene and their latest single is here to show us what they’re all about.

Collaborating with songstress Sara Ray, who provides the irresistible vocals to inject that fun pop vibe that many dance songs feature nowadays, ‘Counting Days’ is one of the production duo’s greatest releases yet. Premiered by no other than Dash Berlin on his mix show ‘Daily Dash’ and re-posted on SoundCloud by CID, Tchami, 4B, Nervo and more, this is already going worldwide and making its round through the electronic scene in a huge way. It seems like everybody is raving about it, and when you listen to it you’ll completely understand exactly why.

SM1LO do an amazing job of laying the euphoric and melodic foundations for Sara Ray’s voice to truly dazzle in the limelight, and the drop is like something straight out of a massive festival set. Ready for the radio, the club and the festival stage, the diversity of ‘Counting Days’ only adds to the appeal of it. To see what everybody is raving about, you can listen to it below.

Image Credit: Sm1lo Facebook Page