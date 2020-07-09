Solomun delivers spectacular performance live from Nordstern: Watch

By Nicole Pepe 6

Bosnian-German DJ/producer Solomun returned to the stage this past weekend with a three-hour-long performance at the nightclub Nordstern in Basel, Switzerland. Lucky for us, the entire thing was live-streamed and is available for all of our enjoyment. The performance comes after a long-awaited international hiatus from nightlife and public gatherings in general due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has put all performances on hold for the time being.

Earlier last week Solomun posted to his socials the following message regarding the performance,

“I decided against a live stream from isolation because I don’t believe that digital can replace analogue. I am of course a friend of the digital possibilities, if they complement or amplify the real, analogue world. But if they are supposed to replace the analogue world, I realize that I can’t go along with that. Perhaps I am too old-fashioned or too much of a romantic”

He also added that he would advocate for a small gathering to accompany the performance, which ended up becoming a possibility with a show at Nordstern, with a cap of 300 people.

The set is a sight for sore quarantined eyes. For three hours, you can see people swaying to the underground beats of Solomun who served up a healthy mix of house, deep house, techno and tech-house.

Watch below, Solomun at Nordstern in Basil.

Photo Credit: Steve Turvey for Parklife