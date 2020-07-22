Sonny Fodera & Dom Dolla unveil official video for ‘Moving Blind’ collaboration

By Jake Gable 1

With their new collab Moving Blind already amassing over 1 million streams across platforms, Sonny Fodera, Dom Dolla and their loyal fanbase have got imaginative with an office scanner for their Moving Blind video.

With COVID providing hurdles in their video collaboration, Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla put the call out for assistance which produced an amazing response from fans.

With a playful and light-hearted idea in mind, fans were directed with a creative concept to submit. Picture this, you’re at work, it’s an office party, you’ve had a few beers and the photocopier is left unattended … what do you do? Squash your face in the copier and start scanning your most fascinating, squished looks of course. You’ll be the talk of the office the next day.

The results exceeded expectations, with fans from all corners of the globe alongside Sonny and Dom providing inventive and original scans featuring the likes of whacky sunglasses, polaroids, empty bottles, ‘call me’ gestures, playing cards and smudged lipstick, all pointing to signs of a successful office party.

Director James Stevens transforms the scans into trippy and captivating visuals that weave amongst Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla’s epic tour snippets, set to get fans buzzing for their rescheduled co-headline East Coast dates in November.

The fresh dates will follow their first roadblock US tour in 2019, as well as their 2020 tour that saw the pair sell out over 10,000 tickets across The Shrine in LA, Mission Ballroom, Denver and The Midway, San Francisco.

Meanwhile, with Moving Blind currently sitting at the overall no.3 spot on the Beatport Chart whilst landing full rotation on Triple J and support from the likes of Pete Tong and Mistajam on BBC Radio 1, Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla add to their overflowing list of achievements with the Moving Blind video only set to catapult the release to the next level.