Sonny Noto – Feels Like

By Pol Torà 1

The Italian New York-based DJ and producer Sonny Noto has presented his newest summer dance anthem called ‘Feels Like‘. This promising track is out and available now on all digital platforms via the label Jendex Records.

The fast growing artist that has unstoppably been producing great tracks since he started working in the studio back in 2013, is presenting one of his most special songs. During his 7-year career, his popularity has been increasing through hard work and amazing releases like his collab with Tom Swoon ‘Alive‘ or ‘Can We‘ that have received the support from some of the biggest faces in the electronic music industry including names like Tiësto, Afrojack, Don Diablo, Sander Van Doorn, W&W, Third Party, Promised Land and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano to name just a few. With this brand new track, he is now trying to cheer people up with his unique euphoric summer vibes after the tough moments the world is going through.

‘Feels Like’ bring those summer house feelings with amazing atmospheric synths, a powerful uplifting vocal and energetic build ups and catchy melodies. With a great mixing and mastering behind all the mid, high and bright elements of the song that are perfectly side-chained, bounce around a solid kick and bassline that fill in a great way all the low spectrum of the tune. Without a doubt is the kind of track that would work and suit for any occasion, from a big festival main stage to a nightclub and sunset set.

Listen to the newest track by Sonny Noto ‘Feels Like’ below:

Image Credit: Sonny Noto Facebook page