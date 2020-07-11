SoundCloud launches Insights for creators on mobile app

By Olivier Jeske 2

SoundCloud – started in 2007, the world’s largest open audio platform, powered by a connected community of creators, listeners, and curators – launched a new feature for its mobile app. SoundCloud Insights is an enhanced data experience for creators to understand who’s listening to their music, what music they’re listening to, and where they’re from. In addition to showing the raw numbers, the latest feature is designed to help creators form connections with listeners who are checking out their tracks.

Tracking data is one of the most important features of creators on SoundCloud. Insights is designed to help them form connections with listeners who are checking out their tracks and guide them towards their next career milestone moment. – SoundCloud blog

From now you don’t need to have a Soundcloud Pulse app which is specifically for creators to check their latest stats because starting today and rolling out over the next few weeks, the feature is now available in the SoundCloud mobile app.

How to check your Insights:

From your Profile, Library or More menu tap the Insights bar graph icon – and if you’re reading this from your phone, you can dive straight in here,

there you’ll see an overview of your total plays by day, week, month and year,

scroll to see insights on your tracks, listeners, and locations,

if you want to unlock more data, you can easily upgrade to Pro Unlimited (more on that next).



While every creator can see their top listener, top city, top country and top 50 tracks, as Pro Unlimited subscriber you see your top 50 listeners, cities, countries, and tracks, as well as deeper audience analytics, Spotlight features, embed controls and the ability to replace tracks. In the coming months, SoundCloud will be replacing Stats on the desktop with the enhanced Insights experience.

Learn more about SoundCloud Insights for creators here.

Also at the beginning of April, the Berlin-based tech business launched a fan-support button redirecting to financial exchanges or online stores like Kickstarter, Bandcamp, Patreon, PayPal, and more.