The best electronic music venues in the world: a list

By Ellie Mullins 3

No matter what the venue is, we all love to experience seeing our favourite artists live, but when it’s a fantastic venue the experience is just bumped up to new levels. A good venue can be the be all or end all of a good live gig experience, and there’s plenty of great ones out there that DJs all look forward to playing, or returning to each time. Although we cannot yet get out to these venues to experience everything they have to offer, we put together a list of some clubs and venues we think everyone should go to in their lifetime (in no particular order).

Venue: Printworks

Where? London, UK

Located in the former Harmsworth Quays printing plant, which printed newspapers including the Daily Mail and Evening Standard until 2012, Printworks has changed the face of London nightlife since its inception in 2017. With an industrial feel – since they decided to be true to the old building’s style – and a warehouse mood, this is one extra special venue which takes gig experiences to new levels. With a capacity of 4,000 for the Press Halls Electronic room and 3,000 for the Press Halls Live room, it’s been named as a beacon of hope for London’s night scene. Many famous DJs (you name them, they’ve probably played there) such as deadmau5, Nina Kraviz, Jauz, Annie Mac and more have played, and DJ Mag listed it at the number 5 spot on their top 100 clubs list. If you ever find yourself in London, a trip to Printworks is essential.

Venue: Bootshaus

Where? Cologne, Germany