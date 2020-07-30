The best guitar VSTs in 2020

If you want to learn how to play the guitar like a pro, you definitely need hundreds and hundreds of practice with a real instrument. But on the other hand, if you only want to get the beauty of the guitar’s sound, you can do it much easier and quicker, using virtual instruments made by professional sound designers, engineers & musicians. To meet the supporters of the second version we decided to prepare a list of five best guitar VSTs, which are used by the biggest (but not only) artists for years. However, before you get to know which guitar virtual instruments we highly recommend, don’t forget to check our previous article about the seven best guitar Amp plugins in 2020.

Top five guitar VST virtual instruments:

1. Vir2 Instruments Electri6ity – $399.95 [On sale! available for $279.96]

2. Positive Grind BIAS FX 2 – $59.00 – $179.00

3. Orange Tree Samples Evolution Rock Standard – $179.00

4. Native Instruments Scarbee Rickenbacker Bass – €99.00

5. Heavyocity Scoring Guitars 2 – $99.00

Read the description and few of our words about these five guitar VSTs down below & also there are some free alternatives for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

The best premium guitar VSTs:

1. Vir2 Instruments Electri6ity – $399.95 [On sale! available for $279.96]

Electri6ity contains eight of the most popular and recognized guitar tones from the historical backdrop of the instrument. In excess of 24,000 24-piece tests were taken of every guitar. Three pickup choices (front, back, and blended) are accessible on each guitar. An amazing measure of tests permit you to play each verbalization on each fret of each string for a totally genuine guitar sound. Downstrokes, upstrokes, consistent speed layers, phantom notes, quiets, sounds, hammer-ons, pulloffs, slides, discharges, and FX.

Buy Here

Electri6ity‘s show up:

2. Positive Grind BIAS FX 2 – $59.00 – $179.00

Predisposition BIAS FX 2’s reserve of foot pedals can be extended by downloading a large number of shared, custom foot pedals from ToneCloud, Positive Grid’s overall interpersonal organization of players, specialists and makers. In any case, why stop there? With BIAS FX 2 you can undoubtedly dragster your mutilation, deferral and balance pedals utilizing the completely coordinated BIAS Pedal programming included with BIAS FX 2 Elite, making pedalboards and sounds no one else has.

Buy Here

BIAS FX 2’s review:



3. Orange Tree Samples Evolution Rock Standard – $179.00

Evolution Rock Standard is equipped with Evolution guitar motor which gives you an abundance of arrangements: a creative playing design manager, programmed harmony identification, and a powerful impacts motor. The library incorporates numerous production line presets for prepared to-utilize exemplary and present day rock guitar conditions that fit directly in with the general mish-mash. Some of key VST’s features are: built-in effects engine for instantly-usable blues guitar tones, multitracking up to quadruple tracking and adjustable pick position using our proprietary physical modeling technology.

Buy Here

Evolution Rock Standard’s demonstration:

4. Native Instruments Scarbee Rickenbacker Bass – €99.00

Scarbee Rickenbacker Bass catches the unquestionable sound of a Rickenbacker 4003 without precedent for programming. Conveying substantial, low end thunder and the fresh, characterized midrange that has molded stone and pop history, RICKENBACKER® BASS is the main programming instrument to be formally endorsed by Rickenbacker meticulously tested by Thomas Skarbye, perfect for twisting, and the first Scarbee bass to be played with a pick, Rickenbacker bass conveys all the character and adaptability of the first in a ultra-adaptable, totally real KONTAKT instrument.

Buy Here

5. Heavyocity Scoring Guitars 2 – $99.00

Based on the motivating establishments of the first, push your guitars considerably further with Scoring Guitars 2. With driving heartbeats, complex cushions, encompassing beds and drones, and true to life phrases – this assortment is a priceless instrument for any arranger. Highlighting more than 5 GB of creation prepared guitar tests, prepare to pick and play your way through Heavyocity’s reality class assortment.

Buy Here

Demo walkthrough:

here are some FREE Guitar VSTs:

1. DSK AkoustiK GuitarZ

Free Download

2. DSK Dynamic Guitars

Free Download

3. Ample Sound Guitar M Lite

Free Download

