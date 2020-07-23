The best vocal sample packs in 2020

By Olivier Jeske 2

In many cases, songs representing electronic dance music are wrongly judged on the basis of only its drop or whether the melody is catchy enough to make the song a radio-friendly hit. More and more productions are becoming world hits and best-selling records thanks to other aspects, such as a neat combination on the producer-vocalist line, simple but catchy lyrics, or a properly cut out vocal sample that fits perfectly with the drums & synth backgrounds, like in Keys N Krates’ Dum Dee Dum or Fisher’s Losing It. Many of the producers have trouble finding and then contacting the right vocalist or their budget is often insufficient to establish cooperation. These are some reasons why we decided to prepare a list of the best vocal sample packs which definitely – no matter what genre you representing – will help you solve these and other vocal-type problems.

List of the best vocal sample packs:

1. Legendary Voices: Candi Staton by Samplesound – £15.99 [Read below to get 40% off]

2. Chillwave Vocals by Vital Vocals – €5.59 – €11.19

3. Raw Underground Techno Vocals – €9.00

4. Killer Acapellas 4 by Monster Sounds – €19.65

5. Deluxe Vocal Collection – $67.00

Read the description and our review of these best vocal sample packs down below & also there are some free samples for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Premium vocal sample packs:

1. Legendary Voices: Candi Staton by Samplesound – £15.99

The First Lady of Southern Soul, known throughout the world for her distinguishable voice has teamed up with Samplesound to release a Tech House sample pack designed to equip producers with brand new, never heard before samples with a nod to Candi’s legendary past. The pack contains 4 song starters and 150 exclusive royalty-free Candi Staton Vocal Samples. Also you can download the pack for 40% off if you use the code “weraveyou” on checkout.

Buy Here

Listen to Candi Staton vocal pack’s demo:

2. Chillwave Vocals by Vital Vocals – €5.59 – €11.19

A unique selection of blissed-out toplines and harmonies that are sure to bring an ethereal and dreamy vibe to your productions, perfect for injecting some humanism into your beats 100% royalty-free. Expect to find 155 MB of content with all audio at 24Bit & 44.1KHZ. There are 5 vocal tracks, broken down as 62 backing vocal loops, 57 lead vocal loops, and 56 chorus vocal loops.

Buy Here

Chillwave Vocals‘ preview:

3. Raw Underground Techno Vocals – €9.00

This pack from Production Music Live includes more than 140 professional state-of-the-art Male down pitched Techno Vocal samples. Words, phrases and complete sentences will help you to get the raw underground Techno feeling for your songs. Pack is working with every DAW!

Buy Here

Raw Underground Techno Vocals demo:

4. Killer Acapellas 4 by Monster Sounds – €19.65

Monster Sounds produced and engineered many vocal sessions from the underground to commercial singers and rappers, including gold-selling artists have left no stone unturned in the making of this pack so you can rest assured these are pro-quality vocals. There are 8 full acapella’s ranging in tempo, each based around different song ideas and subjects to give maximum flexibility for producers in all different genres.

Buy Here

Listen Killer Acapellas 4 in action down below:

5. Deluxe Vocal Collection – $67.00

Cymatics crew packed here some dope acapellas, loops, vocal samples & FXs that add an authentic human element to tracks of literally any genre. They recorded this material with a group of professional vocalists, both male and female, and their production team carefully edited and polished what was captured in their studios.

Buy Here

You can listen to the taste of the Deluxe Vocal Collection here.

As we said at the bottom of the article – here’s some of the best free vocal sample packs.

1. KARRA Vocal Sample Pack by Splice & KARRA

Free Download

2. Free EDM Vocal Bundle by W.A. Production

Free Download

3. Euphoria – Vocal Sample Pack

Free Download

