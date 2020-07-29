The seven best Guitar Amp Plugins in 2020

By Olivier Jeske 4

Virtual Studio Technology is one of the best examples of the unbelievable advances in technology that have accompanied in the 21st century. In today’s article, we’ve gathered as many as seven (or 10 in fact) of the best Guitar amp VST plugins, which should be on the computer of every guitar sound fanatic! Buying a professional guitar in many cases involves high costs, so a digital solution is definitely worth considering.

List of the 7 best premium guitar amp plugins:

1. Native Instruments Guitar Rig – €199.00

2. IK Multimedia AmpliTube 4 – €184.49

3. Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 – $59.00 – $179.00

4. Studio Devil Amp Modeler Pro – $149.00

5. Audifed ampLion Pro – $99.99

6. Waves GTR3 – $49.99 [Read below to get 40% off]

7. Line 6 POD Farm 2.5 – $99.99 – $299.99

Read the description and few words about these seven amp plugins down below & also there are some free alternatives for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Premium guitar plugins:

1. Native Instruments Guitar Rig – €199.00

Guitar Rig delivers 54 meticulously modeled stompboxes and effects, from legendary foot pedals to complex studio tools, legendary guitar and bass amplifiers, modeled with award-winning Dynamic Tube Response Technology, Cabinet Modules with two different mic options, a ‘dry’ to ‘air’ slider and a harmonized speaker setup and Control Room which each preset gives you a classic cabinet, set up with eight high-end microphones – painstakingly positioned by studio legend Peter Weihe for perfect phase alignment.

Buy Here

Official introduction:

2. IK Multimedia AmpliTube 4 – €184.49

AmpliTube 4 is a guitar and bass tone studio for Mac/PC that fills in as an independent application and as a module for your preferred DAW. AmpliTube reproduces the whole guitar/bass sign chain from an instrument to an account gadget and does as such in an exceptionally practical and natural manner. In any case, it additionally does it in manners you never imagined conceivable. On the off chance that you’re new to utilizing PCs to get a spectacular guitar tone, at that point you’re in for a treat.

Buy Here

AmpliTube 4 overview:

3. Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 – $59.00 – $179.00

BIAS AMP enables you to make new sounds by structuring your own fantasy intensifier, letting you trade out cylinders, tweak preamps, power amps, transformers, tone stacks, multi-mic ability and open/shut back bureau, all by means of a ground-breaking and instinctive photograph reasonable interface. Regardless of whether you’re an exemplary rocker, metalhead, jazz player, bluesman or artist lyricist – and whether you see how speaker hardware work or not – you’ll be dialing in executioner and restrictive tones instantly.

Buy Here

Bias Amp 2 demo:

4. Studio Devil Amp Modeler Pro – $149.00

Studio Devil Amp Modeler Pro is a guitar amp modeling and audio effects plug-in with huge amount of features from authentic tone controls, impulse modelers, cabinet processors to 4 studio quality modulation effects, world-class reverb and 32 Studio Devil Cabinets. Also its 15 Preamp Models cover every range of playing styles and modeled using Studio Devil’s proprietary digital vacuum tube modeling technology…nothing else sounds as real as Studio Devil because it uses exclusive and patented tube modeling algorithms!

Buy Here

Plugin’s demo:

5. Audifed ampLion Pro – $99.99

AmpLion highlights ultra-exact reenactment of 9 guitar preamps, 7 force amps, 12 speakers, 8 receivers and 30 impacts convey extra wide assortment of one of a kind guitar sounds. AmpLion can be utilized as a module for have applications and its advanced track player lets you cooperate with your preferred specialists and become familiar with their tunes.

Buy Here

Brief presentation of ampLion’s potential:

6. Waves GTR3 – $49.99

Waves captured the finest vintage and contemporary amps from Fender®, Marshall®, Mesa/Boogie®, Vox®, and more, using revolutionary sampling techniques that go way beyond standard modeling. GTR3 includes over 30 Amps, 30 Cabs, and 25 Stomps: endless sound possibilities. Use code STUDIO40 to get 40% off!

Buy Here

7. Line 6 POD Farm 2.5 – $99.99 – $299.99

POD Farm® 2.5 is a top notch tone module that brings widely acclaimed POD® tone to your preferred DAW. Utilizing a straightforward merry go round style gear program, browse an arms stockpile of vintage and present day amps, taxis, studio-standard impacts, great stompboxes and beautiful preamps. Each model is completely flexible, and an exceptionally quick work process makes it simple to make exemplary tones and creative hybrids. POD Farm 2.5 offers full MIDI help by means of any MIDI controller, so you can perform with a similar vibe and control as simple pedals.

Buy Here

Legendary POD Farm 2.5 in action:

Some of the best free alternatives:

1. Native Instruments Guitar Rig 5 Player

Free effects processor – great for building effects chains, for warming up a signal, and yes, also for recording guitar. The included factory selection provides a British-style tube amp plus a matched cabinet, and 13 effects and sound modifiers.

Free Download

2. Audified ampLion Free

ampLion Free is a light version of our ampLion Pro plug-in and application. Both versions were created using our advanced and precise circuit modeling technology. Though ampLion FREE does not offer the amount of simulated amps and effects as its “big brother”, you can still experience the superior quality and true sound of real analogue amplifier.

Free Download

3. Blue Cat’s Free Amp

Blue Cat’s Free Amp is a completely free guitar amp simulation plug-in offering three amp models inspired by legendary guitar amplifiers from the real world, the included “classic clean”, “classic drive” and “modern drive” amp models cover a wide range of guitar amp tones, from clean vintage sounds from the early days of electric guitar to modern high gain metal tones.

Free Download

Remember, you can always send to us your demo or track for promo at ​https://weraveyou.com/promotion.

Image Credits: Photo by Simon Weisser on Unsplash