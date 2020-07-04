Tiësto drops a tribute remix for the Netflix film: ‘Eurovision Song Contest’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 12

The legendary Dutch producer Tiësto has amazed us all with some interesting collaborations over the past few months. In continuation of his recent string of surprises, Tiësto has just come up with a tribute remix for Will Ferrell’s Double Trouble, out now via Arista Records. The track is a part of Netflix’s movie adaptation of the European Music Festival titled “Eurovision Song Contest, The Story of the Fire Saga.”

As a matter of fact, it’s not the first time when Tiësto has contributed to the film industry as a record producer. Back in 2018, he produced a three-track big room EP for the official soundtrack of the animated film ‘Hotel Transylvania 3.’ But the tribute remix of Double Trouble resembles a sharp contrast to the kind of stuff Tiësto produced for that EP. In fact, it lays heavy emphasis on the vibe one would get from a 90s film.

Although nothing can make up for the cancellation of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest (originally scheduled for 12-16 May 2020) due to Coronavirus concerns, the parody film by Netflix might just prove out to be a source of salvation.

Don’t forget to check out the official trailer and Tiësto’s remix here –

Image Credits – Tiësto (via Facebook)