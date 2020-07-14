Tiësto & Pete Tong discuss the VER:WEST project

By Guilherme Marouf 1

As a way to keep fans connected to the big DJs of the scene in a period without clubs and festivals, Pete Tong has been doing a series of weekly Instagram lives with chilled conversations with names such as Diplo, Black Coffee, CamelPhat and last Saturday’s special guest was legend Tiësto, who went into detail about significant moments in his career over the past 20 years such as playing at Athens 2004 opening ceremony and also the new melodic house project named VER:WEST.

Back in the days and Athens 2004

Firstly Tiësto recalled with Pete Tong when both of them together with iconic Paul Oakenfold were performing in Europe and that Mr. Oakenfold was one of the great supporters at the beginning of Tijs’ journey. Subsequently, Pete asked Tiësto about how he was hired to play at the Olympics. He replied that he was playing in an Athens club when a random guy went to the DJ booth and told Tiësto that he would play in the Olympics. Tijs immediately said he didn’t believe what that guy said, however, he informed his manager’s phone to him. Eight months later the same guy came to his hometown Breda in Holland to see Tiësto playing and then he booked Tiësto to perform at Athens 2004. Pete Tong concluded this topic by commenting that this fact was of great repercussion and that it changed people’s perspective on DJs work.

Tiësto music change over time

Mr. Tong started this part of the conversation by stating that in a matter of 5 years Tiësto reached a level of success that no other DJ had achieved so far and this accompanied changes in Tiësto’s career like the release of mainstream tracks that were in pop. charts around the world. Tiësto commented that it was never really his goal to become a pop DJ or producer, however, he always liked the idea of producing crossover tracks, which appear in clubs and start playing on the radio too. Also, he commented that his music taste has changed a lot and that he appreciates several music genres, using the example of the hit Jackie Chan who did in partnership with Post Malone and Dzeko. This impacts his record label Musical Freedom too, in which there are releases of several genders. Tiësto also commented on his early days when he played Trance and he still loves this kind of music, however, he felt that this was just one side of him and that he wanted to spread to different ways.

Current Melodic Techno x 90s Trance

Pete Tong asked what Tiësto is thinking about seeing DJs like Solomun and Tale Of Us playing “slow down Trance” in their gigs. Tiësto said he was surprised to see that this is the sound he played in the 90s in a new format transitioning from 140BPM to 122BPM. Also, he mentioned that he loved CamelPhat’s latest song for having references in old school Trance.

New alias VER:WEST

Tiësto said he was very excited about his brand new side project and that he wants to wait for the repercussion of the new track 5 Seconds Before Sunrise that will be released soon on his underground music label AFTR: HRS to produce others soon. The new project will feature melodic house with beautiful and emotional melodies alongside chill vibes. Besides, he said he would like to play at festivals like Coachella and alternative stages of EDC and Tomorrowland.

Return to Ibiza in 2021

Pete Tong immediately invited Tiësto to come back to Ibiza right after listening to the Dutch star intentions with VER:WEST for the future. Something that Tiësto was excited about, because after 15 years of residing in Ibiza, he was invited by one of the organizers of the Godskitchen festival to a new challenge in Las Vegas as a way to accompany his move to his big room sounds.

Personal life with the birth of his first daughter

Tiësto commented briefly that his wife is six months pregnant and despite fans’ yearning to know what the girl’s name will be,Tiësto said he will keep it a secret until her birth scheduled for October this year. While clubs and festivals do not return to normal, the Dutch DJ is currently living with his wife in her hometown Denver – Colorado, US.

Let’s wait to see the world premiere of VER:WEST at Tomorrowland Around the World and the release date of the track 5 Seconds Before Sunrise which promises to be one of the best club songs of 2020.

Image Credit: Rudgr.com