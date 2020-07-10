Tiësto teases his upcoming side project titled VER:WEST

By Guilherme Marouf 3

Tiësto is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the electronic music scene of all time, being active in the industry for more than 20 years, whether performing concerts or releasing songs. Despite the absence of festivals and clubs around the world in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Dutch icon presented to fans in his most recent Instagram post the preview of his new track, to be released under his new alias VER:WEST.

The name of the new project VER: WEST is an association with the surname of Tiësto whose full name is Tijs Michiel Verwest. The première of the music shared on Instagram took place at Tiësto DJ set @ ReConnect | Beatport Live in April, hosted by Pete Tong as a way of raising donations to combat the pandemic. The track is potentially set to be called Five Seconds Before Sunrise, similar to his iconic ‘Ten Seconds Before Sunsire‘. Tiësto recently released his new album The London Sessions, which included his new hit ‘Nothing Really Matters‘ with the British singer Becky Hill, but now may be the start of a new chapter for the Dutchman.

After the release of this news, there was great euphoria on the part of old fans, who eagerly await new songs by Tiësto that refer, for example, to the sound presented in the album Elements of Life released in 2007. While we wait for more information, you can check out the song on the set below in min 1h55min.

Image Credit: Tiësto – Official Facebook Page