Tiësto’s new alias VER:WEST will debut at Tomorrowland’s digital festival

By Pol Torà 4

Last week, Tiësto announced and teased his new side project VER:WEST, that would see his return back to his progressive trance roots and also a switch to melodic house. Now, more details have been unveiled during a conversation Tiësto had with the English legend Pete Tong and it’s official that the Dutchman will be debuting with his new alias at Tomorrowland’s digital festival, Tomorrowland Around the World.

As it is frequent with Tomorrowland, they always make the difference in the electronic music scene in some of the most innovative ways and this year it was not going to be any different. Even with this terrible COVID-19 situation, they have found out the key to bring that difference with an unreal event that will change the concept of a digital event, bringing on an amazing virtual customer experience through Tomorrowland’s new home Pāpiliōnem. The festival that will take place on July 25 and 26 from 16h00–01h00 CEST, will be welcoming VER:WEST at their classic Freedom Stage on July 25th.

Many fans were eager to know more about Tiësto’s new alias and more details on his music style. In conversations with Tomorrowland, the 51-year old DJ and producer had this to say “I would describe VER:WEST as melodic house music. It’s a lot deeper and more chill and a very different energy than Tiësto. I got this opportunity from Tomorrowland to express a different side of me which I’ve never done before. I know they are going to put amazing visuals around it and make it look really different and cool. Expect the unexpected, it’s going to look amazing!”

So all in all, we will have to wait 10 more days to know how Tiësto’s new side project will be sounding like. If you do not want to miss Tiësto’s big debut as VER:WEST, you can now get your day tickets for only 12,50€ and your weekend pass for 20€, which also includes a week of video-on-demand content to relive the entire Tomorrowland experience. The festival is also open for people of all ages; the only thing you need is a laptop, PC, tablet or smartphone. Secure your tickets and get more info here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Tomorrowland) / Tiësto (via Wikipedia)