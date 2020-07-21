Timmy Trumpet talks new projects, Tomorrowland Around The World performance and more: interview

By Ellie Mullins 13

Right now, the electronic music world is gearing up for what is set to be the biggest digital music festival yet: Tomorrowland Around The World. Happening this weekend (July 25 and 26), the line-up features pretty much every big DJ you can think of and one of them is the eccentric and energetic Timmy Trumpet. His set is definitely one of the most anticipated of the entire festival, so we spoke to him to get some insight as to what we can expect from his set, as well as other upcoming projects.

First of all, thank you for taking the time to speak to us! As a DJ living through these crazy times when you can’t tour, how does it feel? How have you been keeping yourself busy when you’re not doing livestreams?

It’s crazy for everyone I guess but I am much more fortunate than a lot of people who have been directly affected by everything that is going on. I’m healthy and my family are healthy and I’m thankful for that. I’ve been busy as always making music and spending more time to connect with my fans through social media. I miss being on the stage but there will be a time and place for that again when it is safe for us all.

Speaking of livestreams, you recently did an epic one on your socials, and you proposed to your girlfriend! Congratulations, how did that feel? Did you have it planned all along when you decided to do the stream or was it a last-minute thing?

It was the first time I’ve been nervous on stage in a long time! I was trying to concentrate on the set but in the back of my mind I knew what I was going to do and I couldn’t get it out of my head. You can hear my voice shaky on the mic. It was hard to keep it together. I’m glad she said yes! That would have been awkward….

As we know, we can’t all be in person at Tomorrowland this year so you’re set to perform for their digital Around the World festival. What should we expect from your set?

All my energy! Tomorrowland has always been one of my biggest and most watched performances of the year and I hope this year will be no different. I’ll give it everything and the set I have prepared is full of music of all genres with tributes to the old and the new. I can’t f*kn wait!!

How different will the virtual Tomorrowland experience be for you and your fans who are going to see your set?

It’s going to be different not looking out at all those beautiful flags flying high in the sky by people of all nationalities. But I know people will be at home keeping the spirit alive. We have to move with the times and I’m so thankful that Tomorrowland are leaders in doing just that.

Are you preparing for this digital Tomorrowland set the same way you would with a regular Tomorrowland set, or has the digital aspect changed how you prepare for sets?

No change at all. I know people will be having parties and going crazy wherever they are, so the show goes on like usual for me.

At last year’s Tomorrowland, you made headlines when you brought out Vitas for a special performance. You’ve now got a track out with him titled ‘The King’. Can you tell us a bit about how this collaboration came to life?

A lot of people only know Vitas as that guy from all the memes, but he is one of the most talented vocalists you will ever come across. The idea of working with him started as a passing comment to my manager. We reached out and he said he’d love to work together and every part of working with him since has been amazing. He’s so much fun on stage and in person, and when we exchanged ideas and started working on a collaboration ‘The King’ really worked out. I love playing it and when the shows are back I hope we’ll share the stage again.

It feels like you’ve collaborated with everyone in the industry, so what’s next on the collaboration front? Who are you aiming to collaborate with in the next few months or upcoming years?

I have a lot of collaborations coming out. The next collab is with The Vengaboys on a rework of their hit ‘Up and Down’. It’s such a fun record and I love playing it. It just gets everyone is a great mood and we need a lot of that in our lives right now.

Do you have any words for voters who are thinking of voting for you in the DJ Mag Top 100? How would you encourage them to vote?

Vote for the artists that make you feel good and the music you love and share with the people you care about. If I’m one of those DJ’s then I’m honoured. There are so many great DJ’s really connecting with their fans through livestreams, music and social media. I don’t think fans or artists should worry about the fact there has been no shows for a while when it comes to the poll. These days all the best artists are releasing a lot of music and connecting in more new ways every day.

Can you give us any hints towards new projects or tracks coming up in the near future? What does the future hold for your career?

I just launched my own record label called SINPHONY and in the very near future we will be releasing music with new artists with new ideas. I’m excited to finally have a label that will allow me to have complete creative freedom to explore new possibilities. There are a lot of projects I’m working on but this is the one that I’m most passionate about right now.

As we can see, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Timmy Trumpet. Hearing it from the man himself, we can see that his Tomorrowland Around The World set is going to be full of energy and he’s definitely going to bring everything he has to the table! Timmy Trumpet performs on the digital mainstage on Sunday July 26, and you can grab your tickets here. You can also listen to Timmy Trumpet and Vitas’ collaboration ‘The King’ on Spotify below.

Image credit: Timmy Trumpet/Tomorrowland