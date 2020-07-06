Timmy Trumpet & Vitas – The King

By Guilherme Marouf 3

A year after the show at Tomorrowland 2019 which currently has over 10 million views on YouTube, fans and the specialized media must remember the special participation of Russian singer Vitas on the set of Timmy Trumpet, something unusual until then that indicated that some collab between both could happen. Last Friday, rumors were confirmed and the single The King under Timmy’s new label Sinphony was officially released.

The brand new track has two different drops, the first one more focused on Hard Dance and the second one with Hardstyle elements, something that matches the 150 BPM of the track. Also, the music is accompanied by Vitas’ vocals which, despite singing a single phrase, vary the intonation giving greater dynamics to the arrangement of the track. The King is a song suitable for mainstreams festivals around the world. And as it couldn’t be different, the song’s clip is composed of scenes from the Timmy Trumpet show and behind the scenes of Tomorrowland 2019, such as the meeting with other DJs in the line and conversations before the show between Timmy Trumpet and Vitas.

Just for the sake of curiosity, Vitas was the highest-paid singer in Russia between 2001 and 2003, was voted the best foreign artist by MTV Asia in 2011, and has released 16 studio albums to date.

Feel free to listen to the track below and share it with your friends.

Image Credit: Timmy Trumpet official Facebook Page

Image Credit: Tomorrowland