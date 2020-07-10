Tinashe – Die a Little Bit (ZHU remix) ft. Ms Banks

By Barbara Potrc 4

American producer ZHU is back with his second release of the year. After laying low for some time, the multitalented artist brought us a stunning pop collaboration with Tinashe ‘ONLY’. For his latest drop, he also joined forces with the American singer and songwriter to deliver us an edgy, late night remix of her track ‘Die a Little Bit’, featuring South London rapper Ms Banks.

The original track is already features a dark, downtempo beat and quite some resemblance of ZHU’s style. For the remix, the American artist stepped the tempo up a bit, making the track a bit more appropriate for the dance floors. Next to that he added some more mystery to the song, with a few dark drops and his signature ominous synth and piano work. The result: a perfect late-night pop/dance crossover track, that will get you moving for sure and the lyrics of the track are 100% fitting to shout along to, while enjoying your night out in the club:

Drink, smoke, dance, vibe a little bit

F**k, change, ride, die a little bit

The trio is definitely a winning combination, each of them bringing the best of their skills to the table, joining forces and making an absolute underground house banger in the end. With the recent releases, that are giving us a fresh taste of what the American musician has been recently working on, we are hoping that there is some more ZHU music coming our way soon.

Although we still can’t predict when this Coronavirus situation will completely calm down and things will get back to the normal in the music industry, we have to stay positive and optimistic that we will be able to enjoy the clubbing scene and the festivals soon again. We are however very pleased to see that the artists are still being creative, bringing us fresh music to get us through these uncertain times.

Listen to Tinashe – ‘Die a Little Bit’ (ZHU remix) below:

Photo credits: Joey Vitalari