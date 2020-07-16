Tommy Trash breaks year of hiatus with amazing melodic tune ‘So Long’: Listen

By Pol Torà 1

The Australian legendary producer Thomas Olsen, better known as Tommy Trash, is back with his first track of the year; an amazingly emotional and melodic catchy tune called ‘So Long‘ that features vocals from his compatriot Thief. Pre-save this incredible song now here.

The talented artist gained special fame and recognition from the music world almost 8 years ago, when he joined forces with the Swede legend Sebastian Ingrosso and the great singer John Martin to present ‘Reload‘, one of the best and all-time favourite electronic music anthems for the fans. He also left us with one of the best remixes of the EDM’s Golden era with his outstanding remix for Deadmau5‘s classic ‘The Veldt‘. Since then, the 32-year old producer has been embarked in many different projects, evolving and curating his sound with plenty of amazing tracks like ‘Dreamer‘ or ‘Wake The Giant‘. After taking a year hiatus in 2018, he warmed up in 2019 with songs like ‘Let Me Go‘ and now he’s more than ready to bring tons of new tracks this year.

This past Monday, he shared a post on Instagram teasing his new record ‘So Long’ with the following message:

Hey friends! Its been a long time since you’ve heard any music from me and a lot has changed in the world. “So Long” is my first of many new songs to come out of this time in isolation & i’m glad to finally get this out into the world! xTT

There are no official news yet of when this song will be released, but what we do know is that it will go out via Hussle Recordings. Luckily, the track has been leaked on Youtube and we have been able to have a first listen to the track and it could not have been a better return for Tommy Trash. Check it by yourself in the video below:

Image Credit: Tommy Trash performs onstage during day 1 of the 2013 Coachella, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella)