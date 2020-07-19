Tomorrowland announces ‘Inspiration Sessions’

By Nicole Pepe

Tomorrowland has taken to Instagram to announce an addition to ‘Tomorrowland: Around The World’ called ‘Inspiration Sessions’. ‘Inspiration Sessions’ will be available to all viewers throughout the duration of ‘Around The World’ and will feature talks and showcases of some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs in all fields. Some of the speakers include Ben Francis, the Founder of Gymshark, a gym apparel brand, Gaggan Anand, India’s Most Awarded Chef, and, Will.I.Am, the frontman of Black Eyed Peas.

Tomorrowland describes the event below,

“In addition to all the unique musical content, a substantial extra dose of positivity via entertaining inspiration sessions will be available during the digital festival. International role models share, from their homes, energizing messages that uphold Tomorrowland’s core values. All sessions are available during the entire festival.”

Tomorrowland: Around The World comes as a groundbreaking digital festival that will be held on July 25th and 26th, 2020. The festival has numerous ticket packages, some including a JBL speaker and other unique merchandise. Tomorrowland will also let you purchase a one-day ticket for either Saturday or Sunday’s performances for €12.50 (or $14.29).

‘Inspiration Sessions’ will be held via Tomorrowland.com on July 25th and 26th, 2020, and will be available to all Tomorrowland Around The World ticket holders. To purchase tickets to any Tomorrowland event click here.

Image credit: Stijn De Grauwe