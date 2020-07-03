Ty Dolla $ign – Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, FKA twigs & Skrillex)

By Pol Torà 10

American dubstep God Sonny Moore, better known as Skrillex, has teamed up with the renowned charismatic rappers Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign and FKA Twigs on a massive collab that also counted with the help from the New York-based experimental artist Serpentwithfeet. This top level single that comes by the name of ‘Ego Death’, is out now via Atlantic Records.

Fans from all over the world have been years waiting to see Skrillex and Kanye West come together for a collaboration. Back in 2012, Sonny with his unique sound style was, along with Avicii and Swedish House Mafia, the one artist taking over the electronic music scene. Winning multiple Grammy Awards for his amazing album Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites, Skrillex was allegedly the chosen one to feature on Kanye West album Yeezus as he stated: I did some music with Kanye and from what I know, it’s actually going to be the first song on his new album. However, that song never saw the light. One of the album contributors, the hip hop producer Mike Dean, explained that even though dubstep was huge at the moment, it wasn’t something they could use in their production styles. That track was eventually shelved, waiting to release it at some point in the future, but it has remained like this til the present days.

8 years later, the two music titans have finally dropped an official song together. Although, this is certainly not the song from 2012, ‘Ego Death’ couldn’t get any bigger, being surrounded by some of the finest names in the hip hop scene. Ty Dolla $ign and FKA Twigs are no strangers to Skrillex either. He has collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign in tracks like ‘Midnight Hour’ or ‘Malokera‘ and last year he helped FKA Twigs on the production of her Magdalene LP.

Listen to Ty Dolla $ign – Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, FKA twigs & Skrillex) below:

Image Credits: Kanye West (A J Mast for The New York Times), Skrillex (Rukes.com), Ty Dolla $ign (Adam Elmakias)