UK’s first socially distanced festival set to take place this month and August

By Ellie Mullins 11

As a way to try and get back to in person events sooner rather than later, the industry has had multiple solutions. First, drive-in raves have been cropping up around Europe and America, and the Lanxess Arena in Cologne has been hosting DJs like Don Diablo (and soon to be W&W) for socially distanced arena shows with limited capacity. Now, the UK is coming up with their solutions for the entertainment industry to get back to how it was with their first ever socially distanced festival in Gisburne Park.

Set in Lancashire, the Gisburne Park Pop-Up will be a variety of events happening at the tail end of July into August so that people can still enjoy what’s left of the summer season. From July 11 to August 30, eight weeks of events are scheduled to happen and they will expect 24,000 guests over the course. Not only will world-class DJs like Jonas Blue, Sam Divine and The Shapeshifters be playing amongst others yet to be announced, there’s also going to be family friendly events like film screenings and food events as well as adult-only events, and a camping village.

Of course, the health and safety of their guests and staff is of utmost importance, and many serious measures will be in place to ensure proper hygiene is being practised. Speaking about their measures, the organisers said this:

“Our guests’ health and safety is our number one priority. We’ve ensured everyone can relax and enjoy the experience, safe in the knowledge that the strictest social distancing and hygiene measures are in place for all customers, staff and entertainers.”

For those in the UK, you can book your tickets via the website here.

🚨TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE 🚨⁠⁠The first festival tickets are here, book now to join us for the day, or book a glamping… Posted by Gisburne Park Pop Up on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Image Credit: Gisburne Park Pop Up