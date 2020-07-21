W&W – Comin’ To Getcha

By Juan Llorens 5

A staple in the electronic music scene, W&W, return for their latest captivating single ‘Comin’ To Getcha.’ The release features a perfect fusion of their classic festival sound and pop elements. Released through their label Rave Culture (Armada), W&W delivers a new sound with this release that is filled with energy, uplifting melodies, and an infectious vocal.

‘Comin’ To Getcha’ has a feel-good style featuring Brazilian style drums, a mesmerizing guitar melody, and an impactful Arabesque drop. Undoubtedly, the dutch duo grabs inspiration from a variety of styles to make one perfect record. Some would say the single gives a world cup vibe with its grooviness, instrumentation, and catchy vocal.

The dutch duo continues to give the world a taste of their new direction. After their last festival anthem collaboration with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Fedde Le Grand, W&W takes a new route that will please their fans. W&W first gave their fans a taste of this style with their Lucas & Steve collaboration. Undoubtedly, W&W are chameleons when it comes to producing music. One thing that remains constant with every track is the insurmountable energy. In perfect time for the summer, ‘Comin’ To Getcha’ will serve as your soundtrack.

Listen to W&W – Comin’ To Getcha below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com