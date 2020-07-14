XALSER – Yesterday (Ben Casey Remix)

By Lakshay Bhagtani 6

Over the past few months, we have seen the emergence of quite a few talented producers, thanks to the extended studio sessions that the artists have been able to manage. So far, this seems to be the only positive out of the coronavirus situation for the electronic music industry. The American producer and DJ XALSER is another such artist who already has an interesting discography despite being relatively new to the industry. Having taken another step towards mastering the art of production, he has just released a future bass banger called Yesterday, along with an exciting remix from Ben Casey, out now via PSYDLX Records.

After discovering his passion for electronic music, XALSER has produced a lot of stuff ranging over various genres including deep house, future bass, progressive house, and bass house. Based in Vacaville, California, the artist has also established himself as a well-recognized face at local festivals and nightclubs.

The remix of his single Yesterday serves a great job as a vocal-future bass gem with a blazing drop. Starting off with some soft piano chords and soothing vocals, the track easily makes its way to the back of its listener’s mind, thanks to the smooth break and build-up followed by an energetic drop with intense bass shots, compact synths, and distorted vocal sequences.

Don’t just take our word for it, go check it out yourself –

Image Credits – XALSER (via Facebook)