YK drops another melodic house banger called ‘Taste of Your Love’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 4

The emerging Egyptian producer YK (Youssef Khalifa) has been producing some quality tunes ever since he stepped into the world of electronic music. After getting inspired by traveling across Europe and witnessing the big names live in action, the artist has made quite an impact as a producer through all his hard work and countless hours spent in the studio. Some of his tracks have even made it to the top radio stations in Egypt. Having raised the bar of quality with each new release, he has come up with yet another melodic deep house banger called Taste of Your Love.

Starting off with some intense chords and clean vocals, Taste of Your Love builds up smoothly to put forward a drop that convincingly balances melodic elements and characteristic deep house sounds. Furthermore, the hypnotic leads from the first drop are set to amaze each and every melodic house lover out there. Another interesting thing to note about this track from YK is that it has been created without any third-party plugins. This serves as a lesson in how to make the best use of stock plugins for all the new producers who often find it difficult to spend hefty sums on external VSTs.

Don’t forget to follow YK on Instagram. Also, check out Taste of Your Love here:

Image Credit: Youssef Khalifa (official press photo)