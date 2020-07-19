Zedd & Jasmine Thompson – Funny

By Harrison Watson 4

For his first release of 2020, Zedd has enlisted the vocal talents of 19 year old YouTube sensation Jasmine Thompson for the heartfelt breakup song, ‘Funny’. The track, which marks their first collaboration, sees Zedd continue in his pop domination, with catchy vocals and an upbeat drop, the track is sure to be a radio hit.

The track opens with an emotive piano and vocal arpeggiator, accompanied by Zedd’s signature clock ticking effect. Thompson’s magnificent vocals are introduced shortly after, followed by another signature of Zedd’s; his distinctly clean vocoder effect, reminiscent of tracks such as ‘The Middle’ and ‘Stay’. Next up is the future pop drop, which features a catchy, distorted vocal chop melody and wide sawtooth chords, creating an atmosphere ready for both the radio and the dance floor.

Speaking on the release, and working with Thompson, Zedd says;

“When I first heard Jasmine’s voice on this song, I was blown away by it and knew I wanted to work with her on ‘Funny… There’s so much emotion and energy in this song and Jasmine’s voice captures it perfectly.”

Explaining the story behind the release Thompson explains;

“After a relationship people always seem to come back and want to try again and pay you more attention and say they miss you. I had been through a relationship that wasn’t working and as soon as we ended it, they wanted to spend more time with me,”

She also comments on the surreal experience of working with GRAMMY Award Winning DJ and producer Zedd;

“Collaborating with Zedd was an amazing experience – his approach was unique, gave the song an incredible energy, and really brought it to life.”

The single was also released with a clever COVID-19 conscious music video, taking place from the perspective of Thompson’s Macbook as she converses with Zedd. Stream Zedd and Jasmin Thompson ‘Funny’ here or watch the video below.

Image credit: Nick Walker and Andrew Hobbs