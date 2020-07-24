Zeds Dead – We Are Deadbeats (Vol. 4/Deluxe)

By Olivier Jeske 15

For years, the Canadian duo Zeds Dead has rightly been one of the top representatives of bass music. Despite the lack of concerts in recent months, which were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the producers can definitely count the first half of this year as extremely successful, and in terms of the number of new tunes, which goes hand in hand with high quality, they probably have no equal on dubstep & bass scene. In mid-January DC and Hooks presented us with the long-awaited compilation, We Are Deadbeats (Vol. 4), which was released on their own Deadbeats label.

The LP which is a perfect combination of riddim, drum & bass, future bass, and dubstep is definitely one of the best electronic albums of 2020. When we thought we couldn’t get a better and bigger guest list – Subtronics, Ganja White Night, Jauz, Dion Timmer, Delta Heavy, or Slushii – the Canadians have just released the We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4 Deluxe consisting of four additional collaborations and twelve remixes. Guestlist? Rezz, Yultron, Blanke, Eprom, G-Rex, Holly, Sumthin Sumthin, and more.

The album also contains one of the most awaited bass tracks of recent months, Zeds Dead & YOOKiE’s RUFF. The track definitely lives up to the definition of bass music and probably one of the finest 2020’s tracks in the genre. Just like the January premiere, the album perfectly combines bass music sounds with some trap, dubstep, bass house mixed with space/freeform bass productions. We highly recommend getting familiar with Eprom’s ‘Old School Deconstruction’ remix of Ether, aforementioned RUFF, and definitely with the whole LP too.

Listen to the We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4 Deluxe below and let us know what you think.

Don’t forget to check two absolute banging Zeds Dead’s remixes from this year – Atmosphere’s GodLovesUgly with Subtronics and Biicla’s Deeper with Funkin Matt.

Photo Credits: Zeds Dead’s Facebook