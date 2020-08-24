A-Trak will headline California’s first drive-in rave

By Juan Llorens 9

It goes without saying that we all miss live music more than anything during these weird times. Live concerts have turned into home-live streams, insane virtual festivals, or the new normal: drive-in shows. Southern California is set to host a drive-in rave with renowned DJ A-Trak to headline.

The Grammy-award nominated producer and DJ will headline Global Soundemic‘s Sunday Drive-In Dance Party on August, 30th. The drive-in show will feature 700 cars in which each will have their own private area to rave in. The venue to host the drive-in festival is the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Sharing the stage with A-Trak is DJ Ruckus and the official tour DJ for Justin Bieber, DJ Tay James.

Here is what is being done regarding COVID-19:

All CDC and State of California guidelines will be followed

Global Soundemic is working closely with Ventura County to make the event meet all standards

Anyone sitting outside their car will be required to wear a facemask

Tickets for the drive-in festival range from $99 to $1,750 for the ultimate VIP experience. Even though many would rather stay home than paying hundreds of dollars to sit in their car, many yearn for the experience of live music. Nevertheless, this is an event for the books. Get more info here.

Image Credit: BBC Radio 1