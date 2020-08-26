Above & Beyond – I Saw Good

By Ryan Ford 4

Above & Beyond have added to their illustrious discography with yet another melodic banger in ‘I Saw Good’, released on their imprint Anjunabeats.

After appearing on the celebratory edition of ‘Anjunabeats Volume 15’ a few weeks ago, fans have now been blessed with the stand-alone version of the highly sought-after track. Channeling everything brilliant about their trance production prowess, the iconic trio have crafted a shining melody that is set to blow fans away when we can return to the dance floor. Likened by some to Arty’s tribute track to Avicii called ‘Tim’ on Reddit, Jono, Tony and Paavo have blended a signature mix of anthemic drums and synths to craft a truly uplifting final product.

The track first saw daylight at Group Therapy 350 in Prague last October after being recorded in the same time period as their meditation album ‘Flow State’. Thankfully they saw the release through with the extra touches likely provided during lockdown.

‘I Saw Good’ joins a plethora of 2020 releases from the trance behemoths, lining up alongside other awe-inspiring releases such as their dazzling New Order rework of ‘Blue Monday’, the long-awaited single ‘Reverie’ with Zoë Johnston, and ‘Jam’.

Be sure to check out one of best releases from Above & Beyond this year in ‘I Saw Good’ below!