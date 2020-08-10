Afrojack and SPRAYGROUND develop ‘Afrojack Shark Backpack’ for touring DJs

By Harrison Watson 7

In their second collaboration, Dutch DJ and producer Afrojack, real name Nick van de Wall, and streetwear label SPRAYGROUND, have developed a distinctive backpack designed for touring DJs, named ‘The Afrojack Shark Backpack’. The release follows their successful 2019 ‘AFROSHARK’ backpack, which sold out within hours.

The bag takes influence from both the fashion and music industries, but has been designed to ensure it has practical functionality for DJs who are frequently on the road. SPRAYGROUND founder and creative director David Ben David and his team have tied the Afrojack’s love for sneakers with their globally recognised designs to craft a unique bag.

Afrojack commented on the process of working with David and his team:

“I really love working with David and his talented team, he really understood my vision and created a bag that not only incorporates my obsession for sneakers, but also something that is fully functional and perfect for when I’m on tour. This is a must-have bag for DJ’s on the road, it fits everything you need and looks so dope too!”

On the inside, the bag has a laptop sleeve, dedicated USB compartments, as well as sections for wires, microphones, compact cameras, and other accessories.

David commented on the release:

“When I first met Nick in Dubai, we hit it off immediately. We share a very similar vision when it comes to design, both looking to integrate fashion, art and music and bring something new to the market, especially for DJ’s who are always on the go. We’re super excited to bring fans the Afro Shark part two!”

If you’re in the market for a new DJ bag, or simply like the stand-out design, the Afrojack Shark Backpack is currently on sale via the SPRAYGROUND website, and retails for $100. Learn more about, or purchase, the bag here.