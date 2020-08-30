Alan Fitzpatrick reworks classic’s Ferry Corsten & Tiësto ‘Gouryella’

By Pol Torà 2

Southampton-born record producer Alan Fitzpatrick has delivered a massive rework on Ferry Corsten and Tiësto all time classic ‘Gouryella‘ produced under one of his most iconic aliases Gouryella. This song is available now on all platforms via Armada Music.

The reason to drop this song today, the day that Gouryella turns 21 years old, is not a mere coincidence. The British artist got his hands on this majestic record as a tribute to the ’99 iconic song. Back in the day, Gouryella was one of the leading groups in the trance scene. Originally composed by Ferry Corsten and Tiësto in 1998, the duo brought their alias to the highest highs and this song was their very first one. It became a true summer hit being spotted at the #15 position in the UK singles chart. Although Tiësto left the Gouryella project in 2001, Ferry Corsten has still been releasing music under this alias until the present days with tracks like ‘Surga‘.

Now, 21 years later, Alan Fitzpatrick has decided to honour ‘Gouryella’ with his ‘Tribute to ’99 Remix’ that is everything we could ask for. Paying its respects to the track, Alan maintains the soul and sound of the original at the time it gives it a much powerful tone perfectly merging trance and techno. While the classic trance leads take over the highest parts of the sound spectrum along with some wide saturated hats, Alan has made sure he left his techno stamp filling the lows with a heavy percussion commanded by a solid bassline and a distorted kick.

Listen to Gouryella – Gouryella (Alan Fitzpatrick Tribute To ’99 Remix) below:

