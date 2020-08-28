Pioneering his unique sound directly into the fabric of the international dance community, ‘Carousel’ is a true testament to how his sound has evolved over the years. Featuring feel-good vocals which make you want to smile and dance until your heart is content, Aleksus knows exactly how to strike a chord into the hearts of his listeners (and those that are just discovering his tracks for the first time). The vibes that soar throughout this track are the exact vibes that the world truly needs right now, and this will become an extremely popular track in absolutely no time.

Don’t miss out, and listen to the track and watch the music video (with lyrics) below.

Image credit: Joe Cartia