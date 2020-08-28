Aleksus Sanchez – Carousel
Kickstarting his DJing career in a massive way by winning an Ultra Music Festival DJ competition and playing on the global stage back in 2005, Aleksus Sanchez is definitely a super star in his own right. After that big break, he accepted a UMF Collective Residency offer representing Texas 2005-2013 with Ultra Music Festival Miami Florida. After all of these amazing opportunities that have come his way thanks to his talents, he started up his own record label – Make Time Records. His talents speak for themselves through his massive productions, and he’s released another banger titled ‘Carousel’.
Pioneering his unique sound directly into the fabric of the international dance community, ‘Carousel’ is a true testament to how his sound has evolved over the years. Featuring feel-good vocals which make you want to smile and dance until your heart is content, Aleksus knows exactly how to strike a chord into the hearts of his listeners (and those that are just discovering his tracks for the first time). The vibes that soar throughout this track are the exact vibes that the world truly needs right now, and this will become an extremely popular track in absolutely no time.
Don’t miss out, and listen to the track and watch the music video (with lyrics) below.
Image credit: Joe Cartia