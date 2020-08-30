Armin van Buuren presents A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2020

By Barbara Potrc 1

Currently, we live in times where most of the things that we used to take for granted have turned out to be an even bigger luxury than we could ever imagine. Being unable to attend festivals, events and travel around the world has definitely had a huge impact on people and their state of mind. Luckily artists are still working hard to deliver new music and to entertain their fans in various ways, making sure that they don’t forget about the good times, stay positive and keep looking forward to what is yet to come after the Coronavirus situation calms down. One of these kinds of artists is also the Dutch Trance music maestro Armin van Buuren, who just released A State Of Trance mix album series ‘A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2020’.

If you were ever lucky enough to experience the magic of Ibiza, you know how amazing it can be. The island really carries an exceptional vibe, that can’t really be put in words, but Armin’s ‘A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2020’ does a great job, bringing that feeling to your house. The newest ASOT release features forty phenomenal tracks from A-list artists such as Armin’s collaborations with AVIRA ‘Illusion’ and ‘Hollow’, ‘I Need You To Know’, on which Van Buuren joined forces with his fellow Dutchie Nicky Romero, Above & Beyond‘s ‘Reverie’, Tom Staar‘s remix of Solarstone‘s ‘Seven Cities’ and many more. Here is what Armin van Buuren says about his latest masterpiece:

“We might not all be able to travel to the island, but we can definitely bring the island into our homes. If you use a bit of your imagination, I’m sure you’ll find yourself in a state of trance at some beach somewhere around the world. I hope this album will help you enjoy this bizarre summer as you would a normal one.”

Make sure to check out ‘A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2020’ here or stream it below:

Image Credits – Rukes.com