Arty & Audien – Craving (With Ellee Duke)

By Juan Llorens 7

Arty and Audien team up for their second collaboration to deliver a message-filled masterpiece. ‘Craving‘ featuring Ellee Duke offers a perfect blend of pop elements with that classic Arty & Audien sound. Two years in the making, ‘Craving’ is a testament to the magic both artists can create when they come together.

The release features a “golden era” sound with the powerful melodious drop as well as a pop-led breakdown. Ellee Duke’s angelic vocals tie the whole track together making it an instant hit. The uplifting instrumental parallels the lyricism that highlights regaining confidence after a breakup.

After Arty and Audien released their first collaboration ‘Never Letting Go‘ in 2018, fans were kept wanting more. Arty stated:

“If I had to describe ‘Craving’ with only one word, it would be ‘milestone.’ Me and Nate (Audien) started this song about two years ago and played it a few times in our sets, but never had the chance to finish it. We came back to the idea of releasing it over and over again, but it felt like the wrong moment every single time. Throughout those times, ‘Craving’ always felt special for both of us, so I’m very happy that we are finally able to share this song with our fans!”

Make sure to check out the release down below as it is a must-listen!