Basto – Awakening

By Jake Gable 8

When discussing the most important names in the history of ‘EDM’, one man who frequently gets overlooked is Basto. The producer played a huge role in the overall rise of the sound, thanks to mammoth hits like ‘Gregory’s Theme‘ and ‘Again and Again‘, with Spinnin’ Records elevating Basto to new levels during the early 2010s era. Capable of producing the finest melodies around – something that only a young Swede by the name of Tim Berg/Avicii could match – Basto even played on the mainstage of Tomorrowland, becoming a name on the scale of David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Afrojack, and the other producers from this era who helped to bring EDM to mainstream audiences.

Now, Basto is back with his latest offering, a slick record titled ‘Awakening’. The track offers many of the trademark signature styles from the producer, including a delicious melody, and high-octane plucks, synths, and stabs as the track moves from the build and into the frenetic energy of the main section. We Rave You got the chance to catch up with Basto earlier this year during an exclusive interview where the producer and DJ told us he has a lot of new music ready to launch this year, adding:

“The foreseeable future holds a Basto release every two weeks. Because I feel like trying to practice what I preach and contribute to electronic music in a way that I deem meaningful. And on a personal level, my own classical (piano) music that I’ve started to release under my own name Jef Martens last fall, and which took off as a rocket. It won’t come as a surprise when I tell you it’s extremely melodic!”

We’re very much looking forward to hearing it, but in the meantime, check out the brilliant ‘Awakening’ below, one of the most under-rated tracks from one of the most under-rated producers.



Image Credit: Basto (Official Press Kit)